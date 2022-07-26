President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s maiden State of the Nation Address (SONA) made no mention of the justice system and the rule of law, a former lawmaker noted on Tuesday.

"I wished the President tackled the state of our justice system and the rule of law in his first State of the Nation Address. He tackled everything from COVID-19 to our failing education system to our economic recovery," said former senator Franklin Drilon.

"Wala akong narinig na reporma sa ating justice system. That is something I must assert na pagkukulang sa naging SONA ng Pangulo," he added.

(I did not hear any reform on our justice system. That is something that I must assert was a shortcoming in the SONA of the President.)

A former justice secretary, Drilon said he hoped unsolved crimes, red-tagging, and extra-judicial killings would "not get swept under the rug."

"Hinihimok ko ang administrasyon (I urge the administration), it’s not too late to come up with programs that can restore the people’s confidence in the justice system and the rule of law," he added.



In 2021, the Philippines placed 102nd out of 139 countries in the WJP Rule of Law Index 2021, down from 91st place the year before.

Political science professor Julio Teehankee meanwhile said Marcos might not have mentioned justice and the rule of law because these could serve as “distractions” from his main goal of reviving the economy, which was the focal point of the 1 hour and 15 minute-long SONA.

“He would rather spend his political capital on economic and social issues that would benefit the country. And of course all of these issues are contentious issues and it would distract him from addressing economic rebuilding,” Teehankee said on Monday.

