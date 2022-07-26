MANILA - Senator Risa Hontiveros will meet on Wednesday with officials of Facebook and other law enforcement agencies regarding the proliferation of child sexual exploitation in social media.

Hontiveros disclosed this to journalists Tuesday, or more than a week after exposing certain Facebook pages allegedly carrying sensual photos of children, sold to “buyers” via online payment and transmission.

“Bukas (Wednesday) po ang pulong namin sa Facebook at sa law enforcement authorities din para i-workout lang sila kapag may reklamo o SOS kaugnay ng OSAEC yung online sexual abuse and exploitation of children ay malinaw yung quick protocols para respondehan yung biktima,” Hontiveros said.

Screenshots earlier provided by Hontiveros’s office showed discreet exchanges of individuals in "Usapang Diskarte" Facebook accounts, of photos for sale which can be settled via online cash payment, and the sold items going straight to the buyers' Telegram account.

There are also photos of children stolen from legitimate social media accounts, that are being subjected to malicious, sexist conversations.

Under the group includes the "Atabs" and "Lf Bunso and Kuya" where active exchanges have been recorded.

"Pag-uusapan namin bukas kung anong pwedeng gawin proactively ng Facebook bilang administrator ng isa sa mga pinaka-inaabusong platform para sa OSAEC at sa law enforcers na noon pa lang pagdinig pareho sila, Facebook and other companies, law enforcers sobrang helpful lahat ang daming inputs paano poprotektahan ang mga bata at paano kukuha ng hustisya sa kanila kung sila'y biniktima," the senator said.

Hontiveros said her office will also set a meeting with officials of other social media platforms that are said to be also being used in the unlawful trade.

"Magsisimula lang muna kami sa Facebook dahil yan yung

una talaga hanggang sa huli yung mga grooming na pages at websites ay parang favored destination ng Facebook so unahin na naming makipag coordinate sa kanila," she said.

Hontiveros, meanwhile, urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to sign the two pending bills before his office: the Creatives Industry bill and the anti-OSAEC bill, which are about to lapse into law on July 28.

