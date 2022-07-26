Former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile attends a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 17, 2021. Alberto Alcain, Presidential Photo/File



MANILA — Former Senate president Juan Ponce Enrile on Tuesday took his oath as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s chief legal counsel, Malacañang said.

Marcos administered Enrile's oath, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement. The Palace has yet to release official photos of the event as of this posting.

Enrile in late June said he was hospitalized for 3 days after testing positive for COVID-19, which forced him to miss the inauguration of Marcos.

The 98-year-old Enrile served as justice secretary and defense minister under the administration of Marcos Jr.'s father and namesake.



Enrile eventually led a military mutiny that led to the February 1986 EDSA People Power revolution, which toppled Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and installed Corazon Aquino into the presidency.

Enrile then served as Aquino's defense chief. But she fired him in November 1986 after a failed coup by his followers, involvement in which he denied.

He later served as Senate President and presided over the impeachment trial of late Chief Justice Renato Corona in 2012.



