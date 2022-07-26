Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Two government agencies on Tuesday vowed to address jobs mismatch and boost job creation under the Marcos administration by strengthening the education sector and focusing on Filipinos' skills.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo said this is part of government's plan to reduce poverty and "rebuild social fabric" as the pandemic rages.

"This entails improving the quality of education, capacity-building for teachers, and implementing catch up programs to address learning losses and build up learning gains in the pandemic," said Tulfo in a post-State of the Nation Address (SONA) economic briefing.

He also backed proposals to amend the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) law and improve the country's tertiary education and technical vocational training.

This, as the world veers into the next industrial revolution banked on technology and fast-paced innovations, the official added.

"We need to ensure the Philippines' tertiary education remains at par with ASEAN and global standards and at the same time widen its access for the poor and vulnerable," he said.

"It is crucial to improve the provision of technical and vocational education training or TVET through developing of target upscales and retooling programs that are aligned with a national industrial strategy and a fourth industrial revolution based on sector industry needs and fast tracking the implementation of micro credentials for lifelong learning in TVET," he added.

The Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE), meanwhile, is looking into upskilling the workforce so the country could "respond to the needs and requirements of emerging as well as growth industries."

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said among the growth industries they would want to focus on include those in the manufacturing, service, agriculture, tourism, construction, information technology and business processing outsourcing sectors.

"We'd like to have our initiatives focus also on special program for the employment of students, as well as the jobstart to hone up the skills of our youth and prepare them for better, probably work arrangement in workplaces," said Laguesma.

He noted that his agency aims to ramp up the digitalization of public service employment services for Filipinos.

Malacañang earlier this month said that the current administration is looking into proposals to reform the country's current education curriculum amid the rise of automation and to address jobs mismatch.

There were around 2.93 million jobless Filipinos in May 2022, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed. This was 0.3 percent higher than the 5.7 percent jobless rate in April, but was lower than the 7.7 percent jobless rate in May 2021.