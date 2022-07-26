Pedestrians wearing face masks walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines' COVID-19 cases are forecast to be on a "continuous uptrend," reaching some 19,000 daily infections by the end of August, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Up to 19,306 virus infections are expected to be reported daily by Aug. 31, according to the DOH, citing its "latest projections and our current case trends."

The rise in cases could slow between 6,194 and 8,346 cases by end of August if vaccination and booster rates are improved, and if the public improves its compliance with minimum health standards, the health agency said.

The Philippines recorded an average of 2,791 daily infections during the past week, the DOH said Monday.

The country in recent months detected over a thousand cases of highly transmissible omicron subvariants that have caused a surge in the US, Europe, and Africa.

Some hospitals are seeing an increase in admissions but these are mostly "incidental" COVID cases, according to Dr. Jose Rene de Grano, president of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines.

"In a sense, medyo nakakabahala din kasi ibig sabihin, ang taas ng transmissibility nitong bagong variant na ito," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(In a sense, it's a bit concerning because this means these variants have high transmissibility.)

"'Di pa nga natin alam kung pinasok na tayo nung (omicron BA.) 2.75 na mas grabe pa. Lalong mag-ingat po. 'Wag po nating alisin ang pag-wear ng mask."

(We don't even know yet if the BA.2.75 variant has entered the country. We should be more careful. Let's not stop wearing facing masks.)

The DOH reiterated that the public should focus more on hospital admissions instead of daily virus cases.

In its bulletin on Monday, the DOH said that 56 of the 19,536 additional infections on July 18-24 were severe and critical.

And as of Sunday, 666 or 8.7 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition, said the agency. There were 589 severe and critical admissions the week before.

A total of 578 or 21.7 percent of 2,664 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied as of Sunday, according to the latest bulletin.

"Our latest projections are showing that these case increases may translate to a spike in total and ICU admissions in October, if compliance with minimum public health standard (MPHS) continues to decline and booster rates remain low," the DOH said in a statement on Monday.

Vaccines are effective in preventing COVID hospitalization, and severe and critical illness, the agency reiterated.

"With the advances in COVID-19 treatment and the availability of vaccines to combat severe and critical disease, as well as deaths, we now have the capability to reduce the vulnerable population and keep hospital utilization and fatalities to a minimum," it said.

