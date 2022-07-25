Basilan to declare state of mourning for slain ex-mayor, aide

Courtesy of Basilan Facebook page

MANILA—The province of Basilan is set to declare a state of mourning following the killing of ex-Lamitan City mayor Rosita “Rose” Furigay and 2 others, its governor said Monday evening.

Gov. Jim Hataman Salliman, who visited the first night of Furigay’s wake at Cosmopolitan Memorial Chapels in Quezon City, said the provincial government is set to make the announcement in the coming days.

He said he already asked the provincial administrator to place flags in the Basilan capitol and other government offices at half-mast.

Gov. Hataman Salliman: Gusto naming ipakita at gusto naming malaman ng lahat, ng buong bansa… na naging biktima si Sis Rose [Furigay], hindi lang ngayon e. Naging biktima siya even noon pa.



He said the issues of drugs & corruption against Furigay were untrue. pic.twitter.com/skkJ6D8m1u — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) July 25, 2022

Hataman Salliman called Furigay’s death a huge loss.

“Isa siya sa mayor na tingin ko, alam mo ‘yong sayang nawala siya this early na anlaki ng naitulong sa bansa natin, particularly sa Basilan,” he told reporters.

During Furigay’s term from 2013 to 2022, the city received a Seal of Good Local Governance award from the Department of the Interior and Local Government for 4 succeeding years.

Furigay, whom he called "Sis", supported his development programs for Basilan and helped him address its problems, the governor said.

“Gusto naming i-express, gusto naming ipakita at gusto naming malaman ng lahat, ng buong bansa, ng Pilipinas na naging biktima si Sis Rose, hindi lang ngayon e. Naging biktima siya even noon pa,” he said.

Hataman Salliman railed against accusations of drugs and corruption against Furigay circulated on social media and stated by shooting suspect Chao Tiao Yumol.

“Kilala ko si Mayor Rose Furigay, kahit isang salita wala pa akong narinig ‘yan na galit siya sa isang tao,” he said.

“Kahit na sa panahong binomba ng Abu Sayyaf ang Lamitan City, wala kang marinig sa kanya na pwedeng masaktan o makarinig ka ng anything na i-express niya na makasama sa loob ng tao. So tingin ko, hindi bagay sa kanya ‘yong nangyari.”

The governor said he was flying back to Basilan to help in preparations for the return of Furigay’s remains to the province, which her family has yet to schedule as of posting.

Hataman Salliman recounted his shock at Furigay being killed on her way to attend her daughter Hannah’s law school graduation.

He was also in Manila to see his son Jimael graduate law at a different school last weekend.

“Hindi mo i-e-expect na mangyayari iyon,” he said.

Hannah remains in intensive care after being wounded in the shooting.

Furigay’s executive assistant Victor Capistrano and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala were killed in Sunday's shooting incident.

The remains of Victor Capistrano, the executive aide of former Lamitan mayor Rose Furigay who was also killed in Sunday’s shooting, lie in a chapel adjacent to Furigay’s. pic.twitter.com/KPGGvvhL3q — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) July 25, 2022

Capistrano’s wake is being held as well at a separate chapel beside Furigay’s, with family members and friends there.

Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman, the governor’s brother, also came on the first night of the wake.

Hataman on Sunday condemned the shooting and joined the family’s call for justice against the “senseless violence”.

After Furigay’s casket was brought into the funeral chapel, soldiers laid a folded Philippine flag on it, with another later standing guard. pic.twitter.com/eZDLZHLFnT — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) July 25, 2022

Some family members, including Furigay’s husband Roderick, cried after her casket arrived at the chapel on Monday evening.

Soldiers from the Philippine army placed a folded flag atop the casket and took turns holding vigil beside it.

Roderick, the current Lamitan mayor, told media earlier that he was not able to say goodbye to his wife even as he held her after she was shot.

RELATED VIDEO