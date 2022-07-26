Adamson University. ABS-CBN News file

MANILA — Adamson University denied Tuesday it was involved in any "malpractice or misconduct" after the institution reportedly awarded "instant PhDs" to teachers from China.

In a statement, the Vincentian-run university in Manila "strongly denounced" what it described as "malicious claims" made in a South China Moring Post (SCMP) report about the PhD degrees it conferred to teachers from Shaoyang University in China's central Hunan province.

"The PhD offerings of Adamson University strictly adheres to the policies, guidelines and standards set by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), specifically, the minimum six (6) terms of residency," Adamson said.

"PhD degrees conferred to Adamson graduates had passed through stringent verification procedures and are awarded in accordance with their successful compliance to institutional and CHED requirements," it added.

The SCMP reported Monday that education authorities in China had fired the head of Shaoyang University for spending over 180 million yuan on one-off payments for teachers sent to Adamson, who allegedly earned "instant PhDs" and were then rehired to boost the school's ranking.

According to the report, the teachers received a PhD degree from Adamson "after only 28 months despite most PhDs taking a minimum of 4 years to earn."

Adamson said "the questionable practices and improprieties" committed by Shaoyang's former head "do not reflect inadequacies in the credibility and legitimacy of Adamson University's educational programs nor do they signify Adamson University's involvement in any such malpractice or misconduct."

"Internal dynamics in Shaoyang [University] administration and its constituency had, unfortunately, dragged the name of Adamson University in their domestic conflicts," the university said.

The Philippine school clarified it had no "official linkage" with Shaoyang, adding that "their faculty members came to enroll in the Graduate School on their own armed with appropriate admission credentials."

Adamson said it is reviewing options to protect the school's reputation, including legal remedies.