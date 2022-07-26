266 pass July 2022 interior designer licensure exams

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission announced Tuesday that 266 out of 405 passed the Interior Designer Licensure Examination given this month.

Ira Louise Fernandez Cayanan from the University of the Philippines Diliman topped the exams with a rating of 88.25 percent.

Patrick Joshua Francisco Uy of the University of Santo Tomas received the second highest rating of 86.85 percent, while Ma. Patricia Tuñgol Casalme of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Sta. Mesa placed third with 86.500 percent.

UP Diliman was named the top performing school with a 92.86 percent passing rate.

