156 pass 2022 Shari’ah Bar Examinations

MANILA - The Supreme Court, through the Office of the Bar Confidant announced Tuesday that 156 out of 532 passed the 2022 2022 Special Shari’ah Bar Examinations held last March.

2022 Special Shari’ah Bar Examinations Chairperson Macrina A. Morados, dean of the University of the Philippines Institute of Islamic Studies, said the Supreme Court en banc approved the Shari'ah Bar Committee's petition to lower the passing percentage to 70 percent to take into consideration the challenges and circumstances faced by the examinees brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following are the top 10 passers: