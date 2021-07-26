'Capable man': Duterte lauds possible 2022 elections rival Sotto in last SONA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday called Senate President Vicente Sotto III a "capable man" during his last State of the Nation Address, despite a possible contest between them for the vice-presidential post in the 2022 national elections.

"With due respect to the Sen. Sotto who is also running for the vice presidency, he is a capable man. A good man and a Filipino," Duterte said about an hour into his speech.

"He can become a good vice president," he said.

"Sige ako tinging sa harap nandito pala sa likod ko," he said in jest, glancing at the Senate President who was sitting behind the rostrum.

(I keep on looking in front, but turns out he is sitting behind me.)

Sotto, a former head of the Dangerous Drugs Board, will run for vice president next year with Sen. Panfilo Lacson as his president.

Duterte earlier said that he plans to run for vice president next year if it means having legal immunity.

Over the weekend, Duterte accused Sotto and Lacson of hitting the administration for underspending during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez denied.

Sotto has yet to respond to requests for comments on Duterte's praise, as of posting.