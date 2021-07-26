Robredo virtually attends Duterte's last SONA

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday attended President Rodrigo Duterte's final State of the Nation Address virtually in full Filipiniana attire.

In a Facebook post, Robredo posted a picture of herself waiting for the President's annual speech to start while wearing a blue terno with ethnic-marked sleeves.

Robredo earlier said she was invited to attend the SONA personally but later decided to attend virtually since she has yet to be fully vaccinated, a requirement for physical attendance at the Batasang Pambansa.

Robredo said last week she hopes Duterte's last SONA would be forthright as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

