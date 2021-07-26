OFW in QC tests positive for COVID-19 Delta variant

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round gold particles) emerging from the surface of a cell cultured in the lab. SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. Image captured and colorized at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton, Montana. NIAID

MANILA - The Quezon City government on Monday confirmed a case of the virulent Delta coronavirus variant from an overseas Filipino worker, who came from Saudi Arabia.

The 34-year-old man arrived in the country on June 24 and underwent mandatory quarantine at a hotel in Makati, the city government said in a statement.

There, he experienced a "slight itchy throat" on June 28 and was swabbed on June 30. He was later transferred to another hotel in Manila from July 4 to 11.

The patient was "considered recovered" and was allowed to go home to his family on July 11, the city government added.

On Sunday, the city's Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit was informed that the man tested positive for the Delta variant, which first emerged in India.

“He will undergo another swab test, along with his family, as part of our protocol even if he is considered a recovered patient. We are doing extensive contact tracing on his close contacts just to make sure,” CESU head Dr. Rolly Cruz said in a statement.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said she was confident that CESU and the entire city government is capable of handling the case.

“We have put in place measures in preparation for the Delta variant and we continue to exert all effort to contain its possible spread. What is important is that we are our doing extensive testing and aggressive contact tracing,” she also said in a statement.

LOCAL TRANSMISSION

Quezon City also disclosed they were coordinating with another local government unit regarding a "possible local transmission of the Delta variant."

City health officials learned that a man who works at a factory in Quezon City caught the Delta variant. The man's pregnant wife also contracted the disease.

"There are no reported case yet at his place of work but we are doing this as a preventive measure to make sure we contain its transmission this early," Cruz said.

The CESU has conducted contact tracing and swabbing at the factory.

According to the city government, the factory worker experienced shortness of breathing, colds, fever and sore throat on July 4 and tested positive the day after.

He was admitted at Philippine General Hospital since July 5 and was discharged on July 18. His wife, who was asymptomatic, was tested on July 8 and turned out positive the next day. She tested positive again on July 17.

They are staying at a quarantine facility in another city until the end of the month, the city government said.

The Philippines has so far recorded 119 cases of Delta variant, latest figures from the Department of Health showed. The tally includes 103 recoveries, 4 fatalities and 12 active cases.

