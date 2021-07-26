Over 350,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in PH

MANILA - More than 350,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines on Monday, as the country scrambles against the threat of the more contagious Delta variant.

The shipment of 300,000 Pfizer doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 while 51,480 doses were shipped to Cebu.

JUST IN: Air Hong Kong flight carrying more than 300,000 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccines lands at the NAIA Terminal 3.



It has earlier brought 51,480 doses of Pfizer vaccines to Cebu. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/IWFDkIiEpP — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) July 26, 2021

They are part of the 40 million doses of vaccines the government procured from the American pharmaceutical giant, Malacañang said earlier.

A total of 3,034,980 doses of the said vaccine brand had been delivered to the country prior to the latest shipment, based on earlier reports.

Pfizer's vaccine candidate was the first to be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in the Philippines, getting the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval on Jan. 14.

The Philippines has so far received nearly 30 million COVID-19 shots in total, prior to Monday's delivery.

As of Monday, more than 6 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from government.

The Philippines is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, which local transmission of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant is threatening to worsen.

It aims to vaccinate 58 to 70 million of its 109 million population this year to achieve herd immunity.

—With a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

