Makabayan bloc to boycott Duterte's final SONA

Protesters gather along University Avenue at UP Diliman in Quezon City on July 26, 2021, hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Members of the Makabayan bloc said Monday they would boycot the sixth and final State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a press briefing, the lawmakers said they were expecting that the President would lie his way out in his last report to the nation.

"Tiyak na magsisikap si Pangulong Duterte mamaya na maglubid ng mga kasinungalingan upang pagtakpan ang napakaraming kapalpakan ng kanyang administrasyon," the bloc said in a statement.

(For sure, President Duterte will lie to cover up the failures of his administration.)

The group cited the government's alleged failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession and worsening hunger and poverty.

With nearly a year into office, the lawmakers said Duterte failed to deliver his promises of ending Endo (end of contract) or the practice of labor contracting, standing up to China's excessive maritime claims in the West Philippine Sea, and giving enough support to medical workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, among others.

The Makabayan bloc is composed of Bayan Muna party-list representatives Carlos Isagani Zarate, Eufemia Cullamat and Ferdinand Gaite; Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas; ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro; and Kabataan party-list Rep. Sarah Jane Elago.

Duterte is set to deliver his final SONA at the Batasang Pambansa at 4 p.m. where he is expected to showcase his administration's accomplishments.

— With a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News