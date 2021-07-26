Longer curfew, liquor ban enforced anew in Cebu cities amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Effective Monday, July 26, Cebu City will implement a liquor ban in the hopes of trying to curb an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

A Cebu City executive order mandated a full month of prohibition to serve and consume liquor in all public places.

"It is for one month but we will see if things will get better, we can lift it. Do we want to go back to ECQ or maintain general community quarantine?" said acting mayor Michael Rama.

Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella is still recuperating after reportedly suffering from persistent coughs last week.

Apart from a liquor ban, a reiteration of the longer curfew which now spans from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. the following day was also laid out in the order.

The city has been reporting three-digit new COVID-19 cases in the past days. On Monday, data from the Department of Health showed 161 new cases in the city, with 2,174 active cases.

Meanwhile, aside from a liquor ban and a longer curfew, videoke and karaoke activities are also prohibited in Lapu-Lapu City for a month, according to an executive order released Monday.

The city also mandated that only those with vaccination cards will be allowed entry in markets and stores starting August 25.

Mandaue City, on the other hand, is also enforcing a liquor ban and curfew. A city government executive also orders the implementation of strict border control wherein a negative RT-PCR or antigen test is needed from travelers coming from high-risk areas.

As of Monday, Lapu-Lapu City has 972 active cases while Mandaue City has 733 active cases.

The Department of Health in the region denied the presence of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Central Visayas last week but continues to do biosurveillance by randomly sending RT-PCR tests to be examined by the Philippine Genome Center.

- report from Annie Perez