Ilocos Norte healthworkers seek timeout as Delta case reported in region

MANILA - Healthworkers in Ilocos Norte are calling for a timeout by seeking tighter restrictions on people's mobility as COVID-19 cases rise in the province and a Delta virus patient was detected.

Hospitals in the province are at a critical level, said Dr, Luis Jake Rubio III, former president of Ilocos Norte Medical Society.

"Last week nag-ask kami ng meeting with governor asking for timeout o mas mahigpit na quarantine protocol," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Last week we asked for a meeting with the governor, asking for a timeout or stricter quarantine protocol.)

"We requested sa governor to add ng manpower kasi nagkukulang na kami. Ang infected healthcare workers kailangan i-isolate."

(We requested the governor to add manpower because there aren't enough of us. Infected healthcare workers need to be isolated.

The province is under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions and some areas were placed under localized modified enhanced community quarantine, the second-strictest lockdown.

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc on Sunday confirmed that the province has officially recorded its first case for each of the Alpha, Beta, and Delta variants.

The Philippines on Sunday reported 55 more cases of the Delta variant, bringing its total for the highly transmissible variant to 119.