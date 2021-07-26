'I don’t think na garapal 'yan': Speaker OK with Duterte-Duterte tandem in 2022

MANILA - House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on Monday said he does not believe having a Duterte-Duterte tandem in 2022 is shameless or "garapal" because it will be the voters who will elect them.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has been topping presidential preference surveys, while her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, has said he is considering running for vice-president.

Critics pointed out that this is a form of political dynasty, whose prohibition is stated in the Constitution but is not backed by an enabling law.

"I don’t think naman na garapal 'yan (I don’t think that’s shameless) mainly because it’s still up to the voters whether they will vote for a Duterte-Duterte tandem," Velasco told ANC's Headstart.

He said political dynasties earned a negative connotation from districts or provinces where "nothing's been happening" under the leadership of certain families in the past.

"But looking at dynasties right now in a lot of provinces and a lot of districts, we’ve seen a lot of very good changes, a lot of progress so I don’t really see any problem as to dynasties or from the same family serving our country," he said Velasco said.

Velasco, an administration ally, said he supports "100 percent" both the elder Duterte's bid for the vice presidency and Duterte-Carpio's run for the presidency should she go for it for the sake of "continuity."

"I believe that because of all the accomplishments achievements of PRRD in the past 5 years and his last remaining year, 6 years is not enough for a very good president. If it were for me, I would have extended his term, but the Constitution limits it to 6 years," he said.

He said "regardless" if the daughter-father tandem would enter the race from different tickets, he would support them.

"I believe that the 6 years is not enough for a Duterte administration and I’m looking at Mayor Inday because I want continuity as to the programs and policies of this administration and I see that happening only with Mayor Inday. So definitely I would support a Duterte-Duterte tandem," he said.

Although the elder Duterte is part and is chairman of PDP-Laban party, his daughter belongs to regional group Hugpong ng Pagbabago. Officials of the national political party were at odds regarding tapping Duterte-Carpio as the standard bearer for next year's presidential elections since erstwhile president, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, was also supposedly in contention.

But Velasco, a member of the PDP-Laban, said this would be decided by the party "as a whole."

"If majority of the members of PDP would support Ma’am Inday, we’d definitely support Ma’am Inday," he said.

The issue of who would be the presidential candidate to be fielded in the 2022 elections will be discussed in a general membership assembly in September, he said.