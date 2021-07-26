Duterte urges Congress to pass 'e-governance' law

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday asked lawmakers to pass a law that would allow the use of information and communication technology (ICT) to improve government services.

In his final State of the Nation Address, Duterte said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the "deficiencies and weakness[es]" of the government in serving Filipinos using ICT.

"As such, I ask Congress to pass an e-governance act that will set a transition of government processes to digital age," he said.

Making government transactions faster was one of Duterte's campaign promises.

Earlier in his speech, Duterte thanked Congress for passing the Ease of Doing Business Act, which he said streamlined government processes.

He also said the Philippine National Identification System would further streamline government transactions.

