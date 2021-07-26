Davao City reports its first case of Delta variant

MANILA - Davao City has detected its first case of the Delta variant, its task force against COVID-19 said Monday.

The 28-year-old female patient was swabbed on June 26 after exposure to a symptomatic COVID-19 case at her workplace, said Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson of the Davao City COVID-19 TF.

The Davao City Health Office received the results of the surveillance test from the UP-Philippine Genome Center last Saturday after the patient has recovered and completed the required isolation period of 14 days, according to Schlosser.

The patient received two doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccines prior to her infection, Schlosser said.

Local authorities will reinvestigate and repeat testing and isolation up to third-generation contacts, she added.

"The Davao COVID-19 TF continues to urge all Dabawenyos to follow the minimum health standards to prevent the spread of the virus," she said.

It was not immediately clear if the patient was among the 55 infections that the Department of Health reported Sunday. The country so far has a total of 119 cases of the highly transmissible variant.

President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown has 1,186 active COVID-19 infections out of a total 30,565 as of Sunday, according to DOH data.

