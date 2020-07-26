VP Robredo on alleged PhilHealth corruption: Nakaw sa pera ng tao

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged corruption at state-insurance agency PhilHealth as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ngayon iyong panahon na pinakakailangan natin ang PhilHealth kasi marami sa atin nagkakasakit... Kapag nagkaroon ng korapsyon sa PhilHealth, nakaw iyon sa pera ng tao. Kasi ang PhilHealth, contributions," she said in her weekly radio show.

(This is the time we need PhilHealth the most because many of us become sick...When corruption happens at PhilHealth, it's robbery of the people's money. The fund of PhilHealth comes from contributions.)

"Every time na may ninanakaw, gustong sabihin may isa tayong kababayan na nawawalan ng… nawawala iyong tulong na dapat para sa kaniya."

(Eveyrtime money is stolen, a fellow Filipino loses assistance that is rightly his.)

The Vice President said the administration should take the issue seriously, citing President Rodrigo Duterte's remarks in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last year.

"Kung totoong may korapsyon, gusto bang sabihin, hindi nakinig kay Presidente last year? Kasi ito na ang sinabi ni Presidente, ‘di ba? Ito na ang sinabi ni Presidente noong nakaraan, last year na iyong korapsyon sa PhilHealth—nagkaroon na ng change in leadership. So, anong nangyari?" she said.

(If there's truly corruption, does it mean they didn't listen to the President last year? He said he changed the leadership to remove corruption in PhilHealth. What happened?)

PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales earlier said the employee who resigned and spread alleged widespread corruption in the agency was "vengeful" due to personal reasons.

Duterte has since ordered an investigation into alleged anomalies in the agency.