Home  >  News

Some Mandaluyong City Hall offices closed for disinfection

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2020 08:20 AM

MANILA - The Mandaluyong City Hall legislative department will be closed for 1 week beginning Monday for disinfection, its public information office said Sunday.

The closure includes the secretariat’s office at the BOC building, it added.

Residents may email their concerns to [email protected] or leave their documents for the vice mayor, councilors and City Hall secretariat to the security guard at the third floor, the PIO said.

 

Mandaluyong, as of Saturday, tallied 1,424 COVID-19 cases, with 835 recoveries and 80 deaths.

The Philippines has, so far, reported 78,412 cases of coronavirus infections, of whom 25,752 patients recovered and 1,897 died.

Read More:  Mandaluyong   Mandaluyong City Hall   disinfection   COVID-19   coronavirus   COVID-19 Philippines   coronavirus Philippines  