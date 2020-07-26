Some Mandaluyong City Hall offices closed for disinfection

MANILA - The Mandaluyong City Hall legislative department will be closed for 1 week beginning Monday for disinfection, its public information office said Sunday.
The closure includes the secretariat’s office at the BOC building, it added.
Residents may email their concerns to [email protected] or leave their documents for the vice mayor, councilors and City Hall secretariat to the security guard at the third floor, the PIO said.
Mandaluyong, as of Saturday, tallied 1,424 COVID-19 cases, with 835 recoveries and 80 deaths.
The Philippines has, so far, reported 78,412 cases of coronavirus infections, of whom 25,752 patients recovered and 1,897 died.
