Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes off Davao Oriental

MANILA - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off Davao Oriental on Sunday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor struck 81 kilometers southeast of Manay town at 11:12 a.m., state seismologists said.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 59 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

"Weak" shaking at Intensity III was felt in Manay town, while it was "slightly felt" at Intensity II in Davao City, Phivolcs added.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity III - Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II - Alabel, and Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity I - General Santos City; Koronadal City, and Tupi, South Cotabato

The tremor was not expected to cause damage but may spawn aftershocks.