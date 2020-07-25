Funeral wreaths delivered to ABS-CBN station in CDO after noise-barrage protest

Three funeral wreaths coming from an unidentified party were delivered to the ABS-CBN station in Cagayan de Oro City Saturday night, following a demonstration organized by employees and company supporters protesting the network’s shutdown.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said the gesture could be another attempt to link the protesters to communist groups.

Security guards at the station in Barangay Bulua said the courier who handled the wreaths told them that the people who paid for the items did not identify themselves.

“Ibalik ang ABS-CBN! Isulong and digmaang bayan!” (Bring back ABS-CBN! Support the nationalist war!)" were written on the ribbons that went with the wreaths, which tagged the NUJP, the National Union of People’s Lawyers-Union of People’s Lawyers in Mindanao, the Iglesia Filipina Independiente College Editors’ Guild of the Philippines, Bayan, Anakbayan, Kadamay, and the League of Filipino Students as alleged NPA supporters.

Two weeks ago, the Philippine National Police said it is investigating an online post by one of its stations in Bukidnon province linking ABS-CBN supporters to terrorism, just days before a new law on extremism takes effect.

The Malaybalay City Police Station shared on Facebook an art card with photos of several individuals holding placards with messages of support for ABS-CBN after lawmakers denied its franchise application.

A block of text beside the photos reads: “Malalaman mong sila ay para sa terorismo, papatulan lahat ng isyu basta laban sa gobyerno.”

(You’ll know they are for terrorism, if they take advantage of all issues as long as these are against the government.)

The PNP “immediately conducted an initial probe” on the issue, said its spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac.

