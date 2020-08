MANILA - Radio Veritas anchor Fr. Larry Faraon died early Sunday due to pneumonia, the Church-run station said. He was 64.

Faraon began serving as radio commentator and manager of the station in the 80s, Radio Veritas said.

He last anchored its program "Healing Touch" and mass services, it added.

"Ipinapanalangin namin ang kaligtasan ng iyong kaluluwa, Fr. Larry," the station said.