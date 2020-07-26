DFA logs 36 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, no recoveries among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday said there were 36 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) recorded among Filipinos abroad, raising the total to 9,275.

The DFA also said there were no new fatalities and no new recoveries reported.

Of the total cases, 3,212 are active, while 5,410 have recovered. A total of 653 have succumbed to the disease.

These cases are from 70 countries and regions.

Closing this weekend with no new reports of recoveries or deaths from our foreign service posts among our Filipino nationals due to COVID-19; however there are 36 new COVID-19 cases recorded from Asia and the Pacific and Europe.



Based in percentages, (1/2) pic.twitter.com/YtB1YnNtqH — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) July 26, 2020

The breakdown by region of those undergoing treatment is as follows: 212 in the Asia-Pacific; 496 in Europe; 2,379 in the Middle East and Africa; and 124 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, 80,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded as of Sunday, of which 52,406 are active.

The infectious disease has claimed the lives of 1,932, while 26,110 have recovered.

-- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News