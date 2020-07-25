DFA: 31 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Pinoys, with 6 more fatalities

25 July 2020



This Saturday, our foreign service posts report 31 new confirmed cases in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and the Middle East; 23 new recoveries in Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East; and 6 new fatalities in one Middle Eastern country. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Lrg8UPzxzC — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) July 25, 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday reported an additional 31 COVID-19 cases among Filipinos based abroad.

The new infections brought the total count of COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 9,239, the DFA said through its social media account.

The new cases were from the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

There were 23 new recoveries reported, while additional fatalities numbered 6. Overall recoveries and patients discharged were pegged at 5,410, while deaths totaled 653.

"The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of Filipinos abroad and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible," said the agency.