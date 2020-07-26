A third of the country’s COVID-19 tests were conducted by Philippine Red Cross - Gordon

MANILA - Around 301,000 tests for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been conducted by the Philippine Red Cross, accounting for about a third of all tests in the country, Sen. Richard Gordon, the organization’s chairman, said Sunday.

Speaking to ABS-CBN”s TeleRadyo, Gordon said the PRC’s testing centers are available for a fee at its centers in the Manila port area, Mandaluyong City, Subic (Zambales), Clark (Pampanga), Batangas, Mandaue City (Cebu), Zamboanga, and Cagayan de Oro City.

Additional ones are set to open in Bacolod City, Isabela, Lucena City (in Quezon), Albay (in Quezon), and in Surigao, he said.

Data from the Department of Health showed that as of July 24, 2020, the number of individuals tested for the infectious disease across the country has reached 1,210,550.

The DOH has, so far, accredited 68 RT-PCR and 23 GeneXpert laboratories nationwide to conduct COVID-19 screenings.

As of July 25, the Philippines has logged 78,412 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 50,763 are active.