VP Sara says Marcos Jr's leadership 'marked with decisiveness, strength'

MANILA - Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio expressed her gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whose leadership she said is

"marked with decisiveness, strength, fortitude, and political will."

The Vice President, in a statement shortly after the Chief Executive's 2nd State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, touted Marcos' "kind of leadership that inspires us to be more aggressive in delivering what we have promised to the Filipino people."

Duterte-Carpio, the concurrent education secretary, also praised the President for supporting her policies in the DepEd which she said will "benefit not only our learners but also the teaching and non-teaching staff of the department."

She also expressed her satisfaction with the President's development agenda for Mindanao, her home island.

"It offers us hope and a deep sense of optimism that the efforts to stamp out terrorism and the peace-building initiatives of the past administrations are strengthened to bring about meaningful development for the region and its people," the Vice President said.

The same hope and optimism resound across the country with the implementation of his administration’s socio-economic agenda, providing security to vulnerable sectors such as farmers and fisherfolk.

Duterte-Carpio, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, teamed up with Marcos during the 2022 elections to form the "Uniteam" tandem, where they won both the presidential and vice-presidential races through a majority vote.

It was the first time since 2004 that both candidates for the country's top positions came from the same ticket.

