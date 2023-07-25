MANILA — Transport strike Manibela has called off its supposed 3-day strike due to the threat of super typhoon Egay.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Manibela said it heeded passengers' call for transportation during heavy rains.
But it said the strike would continue if government failed to address issues faced by the transport sector.
Manibela led the strike on Monday to denounce government's public utility vehicle modernization program.
The protest coincided with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address, which Manibela said failed to touch on transport issues.