Transport group Manibela holds a protest motorcade traversing Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on July 24, 2023, as part of the group’s transport strike against the scheduled phaseout of public utility vehicles. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Transport strike Manibela has called off its supposed 3-day strike due to the threat of super typhoon Egay.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Manibela said it heeded passengers' call for transportation during heavy rains.

But it said the strike would continue if government failed to address issues faced by the transport sector.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Manibela led the strike on Monday to denounce government's public utility vehicle modernization program.

The protest coincided with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address, which Manibela said failed to touch on transport issues.