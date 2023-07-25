Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.'s file photo. Courtesy of Arnolfo Teves Jr.'s Facebook page

MANILA (UPDATED)- Suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. has lashed out at House Speaker Martin Romualdez and another lawmaker for planning to expel him from the House of Representatives.

House Committee on Ethics and Privileges Chair Felimon Espares earlier admitted that his panel may be forced to consider recommending Teves' expulsion unless he shows up in the House soon.

The House had maintained that suspended lawmakers cannot attend proceedings virtually.

In a hastily called virtual press conference Monday night, Teves Jr. claimed only Romualdez and Espares want him expelled, saying he has colleagues who are for him.

"My continued absence daw might force the committee ... to recommend for my expulsion. Ito 'yung masasabi ko sa iyo Espares, bakit ka masyadong naghahabol sa akin? At huwag mo gamitin yung pangalan ng committee. Naging unanimous lang yung committee dahil 'yung iba napilitan lang eh. alam ko 'yun dahil may iba diyan tumayo para sa akin, naipit lang. Ang may gusto lang talaga umuwi ako, at pilitin ako na physically pumunta diyan ay si Martin Romualdez at etong si Espares," Teves claimed.

Teves said he is willing to come home once it is safe.

His legal counsel, Ferdinand Topacio, claimed the House is committing grave abuse of discretion.

"Ang legal principle diyan, you cannot hold any person to account for anything he has not done if you were the cause of his failure to do that act or deed," Topacio claimed.

"Talagang grave abuse yan ng kanilang discretion aside from the fact na di pa nila kami binibigyan ng pagkakataon to be heard. Ayaw nila dinggin si congressman via Zoom," he alleged.

Teves also claimed a certain "tambaloslos" is running for President, adding that he only copied Vice-President Sara Duterte who earlier posted about a "tambaloslos" on social media.

He also lashed out at mainstream media for not allegedly reporting on his last press conference.

"'Yung last natin na presscon halos walang lumabas sa mga sinabi ko. Nobody even wanted to ask questions. And sa intel ko, tinatakot daw ang mga members ng mainstream media. Ewan ko lang kung 100% na totoo, sinasabi ko lang na medyo marites ito but the fact remains na walang lumalabas," he alleged.

Espares has admitted that committee members are facing some difficulties because of Teves' continued defiance of the order to come back.

"Yung mga ganiyang ginagawa niya parang pakita na baka hindi na siya talaga interesado magtrabaho dito," he said.

Teves was suspended for 60 days twice since March in the aftermath of the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Teves has been tagged in the killing.

In suspending Teves a second time in May, the House also took away his committee memberships as he remains on unauthorized travel overseas.

