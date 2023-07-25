Supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. watch the second State of the Nation Address on July 24, 2023 in front of Sandiganbayan in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Some government data cited by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) were questioned by some senators on Tuesday.

During his SONA on Monday, Marcos said that the Philippines has already bounced back from the "severe unemployment" during the peak of the pandemic.

"As of May this year, our employment rose to 95.7 percent, a clear proof of the improvement from the severe unemployment we experienced during the height of the pandemic. Employment then was at a low of 82.4 percent," Marcos said.

But Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said a 95.7 percent employment rate translates to 48.26 million employed Filipinos, which practically means that every working person in the country has a job.

"Kung tingnan natin yung figure na binigay ng Presidente sa employment rate natin, practically, we have full employment eh. 96 percent, that’s practically full employment. And I do not believe it (because) I can see unemployment all around us,” Pimentel said.

“We have to really double check our figures and agency supplying us with figures. I-challenge natin to come up with accurate figures... I hope balikan ng OP yan bakit umabot sa halos full employment, eh that’s the definition of full employment if the economy has less than five percent of its working force unemployed, that’s considered full employment. That’s far from reality,” the senator added.

Even Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, chairman of the Senate Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development committee, also admitted that the figures presented to the people by the President must be counter-checked.

For Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, the President’s second SONA comprehensively discussed his plans and programs to create more job opportunities and liven up the country’s economy.

What’s lacking, though, he said, is a discussion of the West Philippine Sea issue.

“That is something I was looking forward to. Doon ako medyo hindi na-satisfy. Baka may mga nangyari na hindi natin alam. We don’t know. Ayoko ding mag-comment as to why he did not focus or talk much about the West Philippine Sea,” Villanueva said.

Other senators meantime shared what they saw as highlights of the President’s second SONA.

“It was a very comprehensive SONA. It covered a lot of the important issues being faced by the nation and outlined his legislative agenda," Sen. Sonny Angara said.

“The urgency of climate change cannot be underestimated. By acknowledging its significance, President Marcos Jr. is sending a powerful message that our nation is dedicated to addressing this crisis and securing a sustainable future for our people,” Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda said.

“His message of unity was never a mere abstraction or campaign slogan. Since Day One, this message has inspired unprecedented cooperation among the different branches of government, our local government units, and various sectors of society,” Sen. JV Ejercito pointed out.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri in a separate statement said the President’s SONA “gave a very comprehensive assessment of his first year in office.”

RELATED VIDEO