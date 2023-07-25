PH records 1,671 COVID cases before lifting protocols

Commuters take the train going to Manila at the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Alabang station in Muntinlupa on July 3, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,671 new COVID cases on the same week it lifted all medical protocols related to COVID-19, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. terminated the public health emergency declaration due to COVID-19 last Saturday.

From July 17 to 23, an average of 239 COVID-19 cases were tallied, which was 14 percent lower compared to the preceding week, according to the DOH.

Of the new cases, the health agency said 35 patients were in severe and critical conditions. The DOH also logged 32 new fatalities.

COVID ADMISSIONS

As of Sunday, July 23, the DOH said a total of 315 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals because of severe and critical conditions.

Of the 1,889 ICU beds, 211 or 11.2 percent were occupied.

Meanwhile, 2,793 or 16.6 percent of the 16,825 non-ICU COVID-19 beds were also currently being used.

As of Sunday, July 23, the Philippines has 5,121 active coronavirus cases. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, some 4.17 million Filipinos have contracted the infection, and over 66,500 led to deaths.