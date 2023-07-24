Parts of Cagayan, Isabela under Signal No. 3 as ‘Egay’ intensifies further

Satellite image of Typhoon Egay. PAGASA

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA placed parts of Cagayan and Isabela under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 as typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) continued to intensify late Monday.

Egay was last spotted 425 kilometers east northeast of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour near the center and 205 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said Egay is forecast to make landfall or pass very close to Babuyan Islands between Wednesday early morning and afternoon.

A slight shift in its track may also result in a landfall or close approach over mainland Cagayan or Batanes.

Signal No. 3, where 89 to 117 kph winds could cause moderate to significant threat to life and property, has been raised over the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Peñablanca, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo) and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon).

Signal No. 2, where 62 to 88 kph winds could damage dilapidated schoolhouses and makeshift shanties, was also hoisted over the following areas:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Rest of mainland Cagayan

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Solano, Bayombong)

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan)

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Northern and central portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Signal 1 was raised over the following areas:

La Union

Pangasinan

Rest of Benguet

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Aurora

Zambales

Bataan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Quezon

Marinduque

Central and eastern portions of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Romblon, Magdiwang, Cajidiocan, San Fernando)

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

Northern Samar

Northern and central portions of Samar (Almagro, Tagapul-An, Santo Niño, Daram, Zumarraga, Villareal, Talalora, Hinabangan, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Paranas, Motiong, San Sebastian, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, San Jorge, Tarangnan, Gandara, Pagsanghan, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City)

Northern and central portions of Eastern Samar (City of Borongan, San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad, Dolores, San Policarpo, Maslog)

Biliran

The typhoon may also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days, PAGASA warned.



Egay could further strengthen into a super typhoon within 24 hours. PAGASA however said it may peak at an intensity just below super typhoon threshold if it shifts closer to Luzon.

“A weakening trend may begin as the typhoon passes over the Babuyan Islands due to the potential onset of eyewall replacement cycle and interaction with the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon,” it added.

PAGASA said Egay may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

