Over 16,000 affected by Egay, habagat in 5 regions: NDRRMC

Residents help each other secure their boats as super typhoon Egay neared Batanes province. Dan Esdicul

MANILA — Over 16,000 individuals from Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Northern Mindanao are affected by super typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon or habagat, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Tuesday.

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said 16,888 individuals or 4,554 families were affected by the weather disturbances in the 5 regions.

A total of 38 individuals or 16 families are staying in evacuation centers, the NDRRMC added.

Rains from Egay and the habagat triggered 8 landslides, mostly rockfalls, including 4 flooding incidents, it said.

Seven houses were partially damaged while one was destroyed.

No casualties have been reported so far.

More than P300,000 worth of assistance in the form of family food packs have been provided to affected residents in Calabarzon and Western Visayas, the NDRRMC said.

PAGASA raised wind signal number 4 over a portion of Cagayan province before Tuesday noon, as super typhoon Egay kept its strength and moved closer to northern Luzon.

Egay was located 270 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and 230 kilometers per hour gusts, the state weather bureau said.