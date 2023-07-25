The Office of the Ombudsman. Quezon City. February 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Ombudsman Samuel Martires on Tuesday expressed his approval of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s order to pass a new procurement law, but not his push for a new auditing code.

During his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered Monday, Marcos said: "I urge the government to enact a new government procurement law and a new government auditing code... to make government procurement and auditing more attuned to these changing times."

In a text statement, Martires said he agreed with Marcos that the procurement law should be revisited. Particularly, he said bond requirement for suppliers must be studied carefully.

“It increases the price of supplies and equipment to the prejudice of the government,” Martires said.

Martires cited as example a vehicle which costs P1 million that will cost the government P1.2 to P1.4 million to purchase.

“Isn't that insane? Worse, the procurement law is becoming a 'lucrative source of income' for corrupt government officials,” Martires said.

Martires added that the law creating the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) must also be repealed.

“This office is also becoming a source of creative government officials who want to increase their earnings,” Martires said.

However, Martires said there is no need to amend or create a new law on government auditing procedures.

“I am satisfied with the present Auditing Code. I have no complaint,” Martires said.

Martires added that Commission on Audit (COA) chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba is “doing good.”

“But of course I leave it to Chair Cordoba, the Commissioners and the auditors who are the experts in this field,” Martires said.

