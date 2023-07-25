Marcos vows to ensure welfare of OFWs in Malaysia

Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrives in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 25, 2023. Photo courtesy PPA Pool/Ali Vicoy

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he will ensure the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Malaysia as he pushes for stronger ties between the two countries during his state visit.

“Kaya’t ito po, isa na ito na ating pag-iikot upang siyempre kailangan nating pagtibayin ang relasyon ng Pilipinas at saka ng Malaysia,” Marcos told the Filipino community in Kuala Lumpur, his first stop upon arriving in Malaysia’s capital.

"Unang-una dahil napakaraming Pilipino rito. At kailangan nating tiyakin na lahat kayo ay naaalagaan at lahat kayo ay maayos ang kabuhayan at nabibigyan ng mga pagkakataon," he added.

According to the Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, there are less than a million Filipinos in Malaysia, most of them OFWs.

Marcos said it is the obligation of the government to ensure that the interests of Filipinos in Malaysia are protected, and that the issues and challenges they are facing are addressed.

He also lauded OFWs for fostering good relations in other countries and for maintaining the good reputation of the Philippines abroad.

"Kaya naman kailangan talaga kayong pasalamatan, dahil ang naging reputasyon ng Pilipinas ay gumanda nang gumanda dahil sa performance na ginagawa ninyo at inyong pinapakita sa mga taga-rito. Sa mga taga-Malaysia, kung saan man, taga-Middle East, kung saan sila, taga-Europe, sa America. Pare-pareho,” he said.

“Lahat-lahat ay sinasabi: ‘ang galing ng Pilipino. Hindi kasing ginhawa ‘yung buhay namin kung wala ‘yung Pilipinong tumutulong sa amin. Marami kaming nakikitang Pilipino na sumisikat dahil ang sisipag, ang huhusay, honest, maaasahan," Marcos added.

Marcos arrived in Kuala Lumpur Tuesday afternoon for a three-day state visit, wherein he is expected to have an audience with Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and other government officials and business leaders.

Malaysia is the Philippines' 10th biggest trading partner and the 22nd source of approved investments last year, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

In March, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited the Philippines and agreed with Marcos to boost security, trade and investment cooperation.

RELATED VIDEO