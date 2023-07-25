President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech at NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Nov. 9, 2022, before he departs for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday headed to Malaysia for a 3-day state visit, which he said would explore "new areas of synergies" such as halal certified exports and Islamic banking.

"Building on past successes, this state visit to Malaysia aims to identify new areas of synergies that can propel our partnership and serve as a roadmap for our respective agencies to work on for the mutual benefit of both our countries and the peoples of the new century," Marcos said in his pre-departure speech.

"I believe that this is an opportune time to harness the potentials of a revitalized relationship between the Philippines and Malaysia," said the President, a day after delivering his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The Halal industry "is expected to grow to a trillion dollar industry in the international market as its global demand continues to expand," Marcos noted.

"Malaysia is one of the global leaders in this sector and this visit aims to forge synergies with Malaysia for the Philippines to enjoy a share of this market," he said.

Manufactured in keeping with Islam's Sharia law, halal certified products do not contain traces of pork, alcohol or blood.

Marcos said his Malaysia visit would also explore cooperation on Islamic banking "to assist our nation’s trajectory of economic growth."

Islamic banking follows principles such as the sharing of profit and risks, and bans on interest payments, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Marcos said his Malaysia trip would also focus on "renewed partnership" in agriculture, food security, digital economy, tourism, and people to people exchanges.

He will have an audience with Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and meet the Filipino community during the state visit.

Malaysia is the Philippines' 10th biggest trading partner and the 22nd source of approved investments last year, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

In March, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited the Philippines and agreed with Marcos to boost security, trade and investment cooperation.

Vice President Sara Duterte is the government's officer-in-charge while Marcos, Jr. is in Malaysia until July 27, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil told Palace reporters.