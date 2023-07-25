Marcos on his second SONA: Kulang pa

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (M) during his second State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on July 28, 2023. With him are (L-R) Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. admitted he found his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) lacking, but said he was happy he "had something to report."

"There was just so much to go through but I think we got most in," said Marcos in a chance interview with reporters.

"We have the post-SONA interviews so the details... the secretaries to do (sic)," the President added.

When asked if he was happy about his report to Congress and the Filipino, he said, "kulang pa."

"Lahat kulang," he said when asked what topics were lacking substance.

Marcos Jr delivered his one-hour-and-11-minute speech in Batasang Pambansa on Monday, saying his administration was able to pull down high food prices in the past year through his Kadiwa stores.

He also bared 12 priority legislations that the Congress must pass.