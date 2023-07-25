Joseph Guerrero (leftmost with green shirt) and his fellow fishermen carry their boats to higher ground as they anticipate the effect of super typhoon Egay on the coastal area of Santa Ana, Cagayan on July 25, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

SANTA ANA, Cagayan — Fishermen in this northern Philippine locality lamented on Tuesday the disruption anew in their livelihood due to super typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri).

Joseph Guerrero, who works as a fisherman and as a barangay tanod, said all they could do is adapt to whatever the typhoon brings them.

"Gano'n talaga. Wala tayong magagawa eh... 'Di naman namin pwedeng kalabanin 'yung dagat," Guerrero said in Ilocano.

Joseph Guerrero carries several wood planks to act as stoppers which will prevent their boats from getting washed away, in Sta. Ana, Cagayan on July 25, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

"'Pag pinilit pa namin pumalaot, 'di na namin alam saan kami pupulutin," he added.

Guerrero said that as early as Sunday, July 23, the storm has already hampered their livelihood.

"Simula pa noong Linggo, hindi na kami pumalaot. 'Yun din 'yung araw na naglabas ng evacuation [order] sa amin para kay Egay."

Guerrero said fishermen like him each earn up to P3,000 per day under normal situations. Now that Egay has put a temporary stop to their main source of income, he said they can just tighten their belts until they're allowed to go fishing again.

They expect the order barring them from heading out to sea, to stay until Friday, July 28. The state weather bureau said Egay is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning.

"Wala naman kaming magagawa para makabawi habang binabagyo kami... Wala ng pagkain. Hintayin na lang namin makabalik kami sa laot," Guerrero said.

When asked why he and his fellow fishermen were still at the area two days after the evacuation notice was released, he said they were just securing their boats ahead of Egay's expected landfall between late Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

"Binubuhat namin... Inaakyat namin sa mas mataas na parte kasi baka biglang tumaas pa tubig... tumaas pa alon," he said.

Santa Ana is under Signal No.4 based on the 5 p.m. bulletin of PAGASA.

The last storm to affect the town was typhoon Betty in late May.