Egay now a super typhoon

Super Typhoon Egay. Imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency

Weather bureau PAGASA says Egay has intensified into a super typhoon Tuesday as it continues to threaten Northern Luzon.

As of 7 a.m., the center of the eye of Super Typhoon Egay was estimated based on all available data including those from Daet Doppler Weather Radar at 310 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

The super typhoon is packing 185 kph winds and 230 kph gusts and moving northwestward at 10 km/h.

PAGASA said strong to typhoon-force winds will extend outwards up to 680 km from the center of the weather disturbance.

It said there is a high risk of storm surge which may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Ilocos Norte.

"Maximum surge heights may exceed 3.0 m is some of the warning areas," PAGASA warned.

Egay is forecast to make landfall or pass very close to Babuyan Islands-northeastern mainland Cagayan area between late evening Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND SIGNALS (TCWS) IN EFFECT

TCWS No. 3, with wind speeds of 89 to 117 km/h, is hoisted in the ff areas:

Luzon

Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Peñablanca, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Alcala, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Abulug, Claveria, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Baggao, Amulung, Iguig), the northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan), and the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

TCWS No. 2, with wind speeds of 62 to 88 km/h, is hoisted in the ff areas:

Batanes, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, the northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Solano, Bayombong), the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan), Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern and central portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

TCWS No. 1, with wind speeds of 39 to 61 km/h, is hoisted in the ff areas:

La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Benguet, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Quezon, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, and Ticao Island

The weather bureau has forecast accumulated rainfall of above 200 mm in the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

Some 100-200 mm in accumulated rainfall will affect Ilocos Sur, Abra, the northern portion of La Union, the western portion of Kalinga, and the rest of Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan, and Apayao, according to PAGASA.

Another 50-100 mm of accumulated rainfall will affect Batanes, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela, the northern portion of Zambales, and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region today.

"Forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days," it said.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon enhanced by Egay will continue to bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days.