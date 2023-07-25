Satellite image of Super Typhoon Egay. PAGASA

MANILA - Super Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) has maintained its strength as it continues to threaten northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

In its 8 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Egay was last located 135 kilometers east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 230 kph.

It is moving northwestward at 15 kph.

According to PAGASA, Egay may make landfall or pass very close to Babuyan Islands-northeastern mainland Cagayan area between late Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

"Slight northward or southward shift in this segment of the track (but within the forecast confidence cone) may result in a landfall or close approach over northern mainland Cagayan or Batanes," PAGASA added.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 is still hoisted over Babuyan Islands, where winds of up to 185 kph may be experienced within the next 12 hours.

Signal No. 4, meanwhile, is raised over the northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes).

The following areas are under Signal No. 3:

Northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Santo Tomas, Cabagan, Tumauini)

Rest of Cagayan

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Northern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan), Batanes

Northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas)

SIGNAL NO. 2

Rest of Isabela

Northern and central portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Quirino

Rest of Kalinga

Northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Solano, Bayombong)

Ilocos Sur

Rest of Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan, Atok)

Northern portion of La Union (Bangar, Sudipen, Luna, Balaoan, Santol)

SIGNAL NO. 1

Northern and central portion of Quezon (Pitogo, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Padre Burgos, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Lucban, Sampaloc, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Benguet

Rest of La Union

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Zambales

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Cavite

Metro Manila

Rizal

Laguna

Camarines Norte

Northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Cabusao, Sipocot, Garchitorena, Ragay, Del Gallego, Calabanga, Presentacion, Lupi)

Northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Caramoran)

Northern portion of Batangas (Talisay, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Balete, Malvar, Lipa City)

Egay is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will continue to bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of central Luzon, southern Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

PAGASA warned of a high risk of storm surge which may cause flooding in low-lying and coastal areas in Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.

"Maximum surge heights may exceed 3.0 m is some of the warning areas," it added.

PAGASA said Egay is expected to move northwestward in the next 24 hours, before turning northwestward and cross the Luzon Strait.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday morning.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO