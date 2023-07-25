MANILA — The Department of Justice on Tuesday said it was verifying reports that government officials might be involved in the smuggling of agricultural products into the country.

In response to Pres Marcos' threat vs smugglers, Remulla says they are validating info they have received so far, including asking regulatory agencies for documents.

“Marami tayong pangalang nais tingnan mula iba’t ibang ahensya na may kinalaman sa pagpasok at pagbibigay ng mga permiso na ipasok ang mga commodities na pinag-uusapan,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told reporters.

“We are suspecting some. Meron tayong tinitingnan na mga tao na maaaring titigan pa kasi sila ay merong ginawa sa mga pangyayari na kung saan naiisahan ang bansa, ang ating bayan, ng mga sindikato na nais lamang gawan ng paraan na tumaas ang presyo at panghawakan ang merkado ng mga ginagamit ng mga Pilipino sa pang-araw-araw. Kaya ang sinasabi natin dito yung sibuyas at bawang,” he added.

(We have many names that we want to look at from various agencies involved in the entry and issuance of permits for the concerned commodities. Some syndicates could be manipulating the prices of foods and cornering the market for goods that Filipinos use daily. We are talking about onions and garlic.)

The agencies that the DOJ will look into include the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the Bureau of Plant Industry and other offices under the Department of Agriculture which could influence the supply side of farm goods.

The BOC inspects imports that land in the Philippines while the Bureau of Plant Industry issues import permits.

“‘Yung regulatory processes mahalaga yan para makita natin ang puno’t dulo ng lahat. Kaya doon tayo magsisimula sa sarili nating bakuran. Hindi tayo turo-turo lang sa iba parang alam natin kung sinu-sino sa bakuran natin gumagalaw na marahil ay hindi naaayon sa interes ng ating bayan,” Remulla said.

(It's important to look into regulatory processes because those are the root of everything. We will start in our own yard. We will not merely point fingers at others.)

His statement came a day after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. vowed during his second State of the Nation Address to go after and prosecute smugglers and hoarders, whom he accused of manipulating the prices of agricultural products.

“Bilang na ang mga araw ng mga smugglers at hoarders na ‘yan,” Marcos said on Monday.

Remulla said the DOJ would form within the next 2 weeks a fact-finding team that would conduct its probe for 1 or 2 months.

While Remulla declined to provide a timetable for the filing of charges in court, he said they would try to rush whatever they could, but stressed the need to coordinate with various government agencies such as the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The BIR handles the collection of taxes while all corporations are required to register with the SEC.

“We will still be validating a few more facts and we will be calling on the government agencies involved in the regulatory process to give us the necessary documents so that our database will be complete,” he said.

Remulla claimed the smuggling of onions, garlic and other agricultural products has been going on for 15 years, noting he saw a report as far back as 2008.

Smugglers allegedly use recycled permits and other methods so that they could illegally import goods into the country.

Asked how much money was involved in bribing government officials, Remulla said it could run “in the billions.”

“Tandaan natin h, we’re talking about the supply of commodities to a population of a hundred million people,” he said.

The DOJ chief said those found responsible for smuggling could face various charges in court, including economic sabotage.

The Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 considers large-scale agricultural smuggling as economic sabotage.

Importing or selling P1 million to P10 million worth of agricultural products in their raw state or those that have undergone simple processes for preparation or preservation without a required import permit falls under this crime.

The DOJ in July formed an Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Task Force, in response to the President’s directive to go after smugglers.