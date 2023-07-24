Bridge under construction collapses in Davao City, 2 dead

Two people were killed after a bridge under construction collapsed at Sitio Kibakak, Barangay Malamba, Marilog District, Davao City Monday.

Foreman Dario Dispo, 42, of Bojus Sun Builders & Supply Corporation said 10 workers were installing a side panel using a boom truck positioned at the center of the structure when the bridge collapsed at around 3:30 p.m.

Seven workers were trapped during the bridge collapse. Two of the workers were killed namely Jay Bangonan, a 22-year-old mason, and Rolando Abing, a 40-year-old laborer.

Two other workers who were seriously injured, Meljay Bero and Jonathan Dispo, were rushed to Kibalang Hospital for medical treatment.

As of this writing, the rescue operation is still underway to free the three remaining trapped workers. The trapped individuals were identified as Cris Napao, a 44-year-old married mason from Balusong, Matina, Davao City, Jimboy Liga, a 28-year-old single boom truck operator from Pagan Grande, Davao City, and Elmer Sayson, a 44-year-old married foreman from Banay-Banay, Davao Oriental.