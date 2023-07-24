An unfinished bridge collapsed in Davao City. Photo courtesy of Ry Llanes

Five people were killed and 2 others were injured after an under-construction bridge collapsed at Sitio Kibakak, Barangay Malamba, Marilog District in Davao City on Monday afternoon, July 24, authorities said.

Seven workers were installing the side panel of the bridge, using a boom truck positioned at the center of the structure, when the bridge gave way and trapped them, said Dario Dispo, a foreman from Bojus Sun Builders & Supply Corporation.

Two of the workers were initially reported dead.

On Tuesday morning, the death toll rose to 5 after 3 workers who were also trapped under the bridge were confirmed dead, according to Davao City Police Office spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon.

Two workers who had been seriously injured by the bridge collapse were rushed to Southern Philippines Medical Center for treatment.

FROM THE ARCHIVE