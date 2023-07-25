202 pass July 2023 interior designers board exams

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Tuesday that 202 out of 443 takers passed the Licensure Examination for Interior Designers given this month.

Jena Carla Edquila De Guzman of the University of the Philippines Diliman and Ryan Japhet Albiso Gablines of University of San Carlos tied for first place with an 87 percent score rating.

Iris Andreana Cueto Bernabe of De La Salle University - College of Saint Benilde placed second with a rating of 86.45 percent, while Renzo Villanueva Montenegro, also from the University of San Carlos, placed third with 86.05 percent.

Here is the full list of successful examinees.



