VP Duterte vows to work towards Marcos admin's goals

Vice president-elect Sara Duterte addresses the crowd during the flag-raising ceremony in front of the Davao City Hall, her last one as city mayor on June 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday said the Office of the Vice President will work alongside the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. towards achieving the goals of his administration.

In a statement, Duterte said Marcos' first State of the Nation Address (SONA) offers Filipinos a glimpse of what they can expect from the government.

"The first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr offers the Filipinos a glimpse of what we should expect from the government, what we should prepare for, and what we should do to help the administration not only achieve its development agenda but also support its initiatives for the Philippines to become strong and a stable country in Asia, able to respond to the needs of the Filipinos even in the face of anxieties brought by disputes and disagreements happening between some countries that could hurt our economy," she said,.

She also lauded the Marcos administration for continuing the projects started during the administration of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte, who is also the secretary of the Department of Education, said the agency will work towards the implementation of the government's Basic Education Development Plan 2030 (BEDP 2030).

"For DepEd, to address the enduring impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the learning outcomes of our children and youth, we are called to implement the long-term remedy detailed by the Basic Education Development Plan 2030 (BEDP 2030) of the previous administration — and this requires for DepEd to collaborate with the national government, local government units, local communities, the private sector, and international partners to pool resources to increase investments in education that will benefit the entire education sector, particularly our learners," she said.

She also said the OVP will roll out economic opportunities for members of the LGBTQ+ sectors through the "Mag-Negosyo Ta 'Day" project, which she has previously implemented in Davao City during her term as city mayor.

"It’s encouraging that President Marcos sees the importance of OVP programs that seek to address the needs of marginalized individuals, groups, sectors, and communities," Duterte said.

