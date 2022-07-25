Marcos urged to use LEDAC to make legislation more efficient

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. meets Energy Undersecretaries Donato Marcos and Roberto Uy in Malacañang on July 7, 2022. Presidential Photographers Division

MANILA — A political science expert has urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to utilize the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council to make legislation more efficient under his watch.

According to UP College of Political Science Associate Professor Jean Franco, using LEDAC "will provide or facilitate the shepherding of legislative agenda in both Houses of Congress."

LEDAC is composed of 20 members, including the President, Vice President, Senate President, and House Speaker.

According to its website, the LEDAC met 83 times during the Ramos administration, 4 times under the Joseph Estrada administration, 23 times under the Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo administration, only 2 times during the Benigno Aquino III administration and only 3 times under the watch of President Rodrigo Duterte.

There was, however, a preparatory briefing for the President and selected legislators under the Duterte administration prior to the first LEDAC meeting.

Section 5 of RA 7640 said the council shall meet at least once every quarter, but may be convened by its chairman to such special meetings when necessary.

The LEDAC was one of the earliest creations of then-President Fidel Ramos when he assumed office in 1992 by having Congress pass Republic Act 7640.

Section 1 of RA 7640 stated that the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council shall constitute an effective advisory and consultative mechanism to ensure consistency in coordinating executive development planning and congressional budgeting.

Former President Duterte vetoed 24 measures in his term, analysis by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

This includes the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Trust Fund Act, which was refiled during the 18th Congress and was eventually signed into law.

The President vetoed 10 measures during the 17th Congress:

Dinagat Islands Birth Anniversary of Ruben Ecleo, Sr

Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Trust Fund Act – signed into law in the 18th Congress

OSG Charter

Granting Survivorship Benefits

PUP-Calauan Campus (Laguna)

Positive and Nonviolent Discipline of Children Act

Strengthened Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Law

Regional Investment and Infrastructure Coordinating Hub

Security of Tenure and End of the EndDO Act

Amending P.D. No. 1341 (Charter of the PUP)

The President vetoed 14 more measures during the 18th Congress:

SIM Card Registration Act

13 measures establishing a CHED Provincial Office in Zamboanga Sibugay, Negros Occidental, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Misamis Occidental, Davao Oriental, Sorsogon, Bohol, Northern Samar, Bataan, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Occidental Mindoro

46 BILLS LEFT UNSIGNED BY DUTERTE

Analysis from the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group also showed that by the end of the 18th Congress, there were at least 46 measures transmitted to the Office of the President but left unsigned by Duterte when he ended his term last June 30.

Of the 46 measures, 24 are of national significance while 22 are local bills.

One of these measures, the bill on the creation of the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone, was vetoed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last July 1.

The other 45 measures, unless also vetoed by Marcos, will lapse into law 30 days after the date of receipt, according to Article VI, Section 27 (1) of the 1987 Constitution.

Four bills were transmitted to the Office of the President on May 31, while 41 were transmitted during the last 2 weeks of Duterte’s term, based on the Legislative Information System of the House of Representatives.

Four should have already lapsed into law on June 30, unless these were acted upon by Marcos. The rest will lapse into law on July 22 to 29.

Marcos however vetoed the proposal to strengthen the Office of the Government Corporation Counsel as contained in Senate Bill 2490 and House Bill 9088.

NEARLY 3 IN 10 FRANCHISE BILLS LAPSED INTO LAW

Analysis from the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group likewise showed there were 140 franchise bills that were passed into law during the Duterte's term, based on the list of Republic Acts in the Legislative Information System of the House of Representatives.

Out of such bills, 102 (72.86 percent) were signed by the President while 38 (27.14 percent) lapsed into law, according to the LEGIS website last accessed on July 19, 2022.

These do not yet include the Franchise Bill of Unicorn Communications Corporation, which was transmitted to the Office of the President on May 31, should have lapsed on June 30, 2022 unless acted upon by Marcos.

Two other franchise bills, those of Oro Broadcasting Network Inc. and Racitelco Franchise, are also set to lapse into law unless Marcos vetoes them.

— With reports from ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group

RELATED VIDEO