President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. delivers his inaugural address as the 17th President of the Philippines at the National Museum in Manila on June 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos is urged to "ask for sacrifices" to address the country's economy, health, and education issues, former Senator Franklin Drilon said Monday.

Marcos is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address later Monday at the Batasang Pambansa.

"He must address inflation, the economy, health system and our education system and ask for sacrifices. He cannot make populist decisions which will harm our people in the long term. Populist decisions have no place at this point," Drilon told ANC's Headstart.

"He has a mandate of 31 million Filipinos, use that capital, popular mandate to be able to institute the needed reforms. That to me is the overarching issue we would like to see."

Marcos must address the "tightening fiscal space," Drilon said.

"When you have a very tight fiscal situation, you must make sacrifices. I don't think it’s acceptable u sacrifice the social benefits... Sacrifice BBB program. You need infrastructure to rebuild the economy that is why I'm endorsing the pronounced policy of public-private partnership concept.

Agriculture also would "inevitably enable food security and addressing the very high prices," the former senator said.

Government should review its plan for "Masagana 150" for the medium- and long-term solution but its priority for the first 100 days must be closely reviewing the "need for importation," Drilon added.

"Unpalatable as it is, you must leave open these options in importation," he said.

Meantime, Marcos is urged to sign a resolution that would again establish the educational commission, Drilon said.

"You have to look at the long-term problems we are now facing in the education sector which can harm our economy...Ninety percent of our children age 10 are struggling to read," he said.

The Universal Healthcare Law funding must also be reviewed, Drilon said.

"Health is an issue which must be immediately addressed. We lack health personnel. We have 90,000 nurses, by the standards set by World Health Organization, we need about 300,000," he said.

"The pandemic for the past 2 years has made matters worse as it exposed the weakness of our health system review the universal healthcare, have it funded properly... Address the Universal Healthcare funding and no. 2 address the infrastructure."

Marcos is urged to step out of his father's shadow, late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., Drilon said.

"I think he should, he’s a president in his own right. He was selected by 31 million of our people. He should step out of that shadow and start asserting his own legacy, that’s the challenge to the President," he said.