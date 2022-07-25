Marcos hints at focus on economy, analyst says

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his State of the Nation Address. Courtesy: RTVM

MANILA - There was no mention of corruption or human rights in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address.

A political analyst believes that Marcos views these as “distractions” to his main goal of reviving the economy, which was the focal point of the 1 hour and 15 minute-long address.

“He would rather spend his political capital on economic and social issues that would benefit the country. And of course all of these issues are contentious issues and it would distract him from addressing economic rebuilding,” political science professor Julio Teehankee said after Marcos’ SONA.

The regime of Marcos' father, late president and dictator Ferdinand Sr., was rife with human rights abuse.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) has recovered more than P170 billion of the Marcos family's estimated $10 billion in ill-gotten wealth.

In his SONA, Marcos Jr. said he would continue the infrastructure programs started by former president Rodrigo Duterte and even “expand them.”

He also urged Congress to pass a law "emancipating agrarian reform beneficiaries." He also proposed the modernization of farms through new technologies.

“One aspect of his plans that I totally agree with is really preparing the next generation of farmers to be adept with the technology and prepared for the potential future shock of climate change,” Teehankee said.

However, Teehankee noted that there have been lukewarm reactions towards a plan for agrarian reform, citing failures of past administrations.

Much of the programs Marcos laid out in his address were “not new,” Teehankee noted, adding that some of them were borrowed from previous administrations.

“He has six years. If only he can accomplish half of what he laid out it would hopefully benefit the country,” Teehankee said.

He later noted that some of them also took after Marcos Sr.'s programs.

"There's a lot of throwbacks to the father's previous playbooks and that's of course where the son should be the different. He should learn from the mistakes of his father and the other presidential administrations," Teehankee said.

Teehankee noted that much of Marcos’ economic plans were the previous administration’s “unfinished business".

“A large part of his economic plans are the unfinished business of the previous administration. The continuing tax reform packages that had been left with Congress and then of course the centerpiece of the previous admin - Build, Build, Build with a twist (with Noynoy Aquino’s private-public partnership) because of the negative effect of debt driven Build, Build, Build,” Teehankee said.