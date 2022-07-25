Marcos' 1st SONA receives positive remarks from senators

Several senators took turns in applauding the content of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

For Senator Grace Poe, Marcos' speech brings a lot of “hope” to the nation.

What impressed her is Marcos' reiteration that he will not surrender even an inch of the country’s territory.

“Itong SONA na to para sa akin ay nagbigay ng pag-asa. Sapagkat sa mahabang panahon, kasi at least ngayon alam na natin ano ang mga konkrektong plano. Nagbigay din sya ng mga priority bills na nais nyang ipasa,” Poe said.

“Ang pinakamagandang sinabi din nya ay hindi nya isusuko kahit isang maliit na sukat ng ating teritoryo. Yun para sa akin ang para sa akin ay talagang napatayo ako para pumalakpak. Sapagkat dapat talaga klaro na ipaglaban natin yan. At naglakas-loob siyang sabihin yan, kasabay ng pagsasabing magpatuloy pa rin ang ating pakikipag-ugnayan sa ating mga kapit-bahay,” Poe added.

The President was also honest in acknowledging the crisis the country faces, along with other nations, she said.

“Nakita niya yung kahinaan natin. Katulad nyan na kailangang ipagpatuloy pa rin ang mga proyekto ng imprastraktura, ang kailangan ng sektor ng ating agrikultura,” she added.

For Poe, the President’s intention to transform the Philippines as an investment destination is a welcome move.

“Maganda yun kasi talagang nasa plano na maging mas maganda ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng mas maraming oportunidad,” Poe said.

“Gusto ko rin na tutok din siya sa agrikultura,” she added

Senator Pia Cayetano meantime admitted taking notes while the President was delivering his SONA.

She said Marcos' speech was not disappointing, especially because of his focus in improving the country’s healthcare system.

“I’m very happy that a lot of the bills that I filed, binanggit nya,” the lady senator said.

Bills like the Land Use Act; passive income; digital taxation and constructing regional specialty hospitals, creation of the Center for Disease Control, and the Medical Reserve Corps are already in her filed measures, Cayetano said.

Asked about the projected funding that the said measures would require if approved into law, Cayetano said: “Yes, that’s why I’m just assuming na alam nila kung saan kukunin.”

“Binanggit nga kung saan yung possible income, Kasi lahat yan may gastos din. But yung binanggit ko na regional specialty hospitals, bawas ang gastos dun kasi andun na rin yung mga specialists eh. Parang ie-expand mo lang. Hindi ka gagawa ka from zero,” she said.

Senator Francis Tolentino said Marcos's plans and programs are sound and doable.

Tolentino said the country’s dearth of military reservists should really be addressed.

Asked if he sees that passage of all the 19 requested measures of Marcos Jr within his six year-term would be doable, Tolentino said: “Palagay ko.”

Controversial requests like the possible use of nuclear power plant will also still undergo intense study and evaluation, Tolentino said.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian also points out the need to change the old ROTC program.

The old ROTC which only teach cadets how to march and require them to stay under the sun for long hours should be change Gatchalian said.

“The old ROTC program should no longer return,” Gatchalian said.

“I’ll be releasing a survey that says almost 70 percent of our constituents gustong ibalik ang ROTC sa grades 11 and 12. The public’s sentiment is there,” he added.

He also reiterated his stand on the return of the face-to-face classes.

Senator Raffy Tulfo meantime, applauded the President’s promise to open a “24-hour hotline” that overseas Filipino workers can contact for immediate assistance.

“Now, it’s a different ball game dahil meron nang hotline na maasahan ang mga OFWs nating in-distress na may mag-rescue sa kanila, meron na silang tatawagan… that is very, very good,” Tulfo said.

Tulfo, however, said he will only approve measures that would be helpful to the Filipino masses.

Meantime, in contrast to those positive reviews was Senator Risa Hontiveros’ disappointment that there was no discussion about the Marcos' plan to combat rampant corruption in the country.

“I’ve been wanting to hear more sana about anti-corruption measures.. and issue about governance,” Hontiveros said.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada also sees the President’s visions as “doable and reassuring.”

“Doable and reassuring future ahead of us, is what encapsulates President Marcos’ pronouncements in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA). The assurance that there will no longer be any lockdown is an indication of the Marcos administration’s strong resolve to bring back to pre-pandemic level our economic activities,” Estrada, in a text statement said.

Senator Sonny Angara, in a text statement said: “Maganda at komprehensibo sa focus niya sa agricultural, kalusugan, turismo, enerhiya atbp. Makakaasa siya sa amin sa Senado.”

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr said: “I believe the maiden State of the Nation Address delivered by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has lived up to expectations, and even exceeded them.”

Senator Loren Legarda said: "The SONA was comprehensive, inspiring. The SONA laid out very clearly the work we have to do. 20 legislative measures, outlining our fiscal policies, addressing our needs in health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, transport, OFWs, even climate.”